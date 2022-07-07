Sudan’s Military Democracy

Sudan’s powerful military dictator has bowed to unending public protest and violence in the country and called on his political rivals to exercise peace as he expressed willingness to create room for their participation in the government. While Sudan’s main civilian Political bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) rejected the proposal by the country’s coup leader and termed it a tactical retreat and transparent maneuverer. The political bloc has urged the public to intensify their pressure through more protests and rallies in the country.

Sudan hit political instability and internal unrest when Sudanese Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan derailed the democratic process, grabbed power last October, and ousted the civilian government of FFC, a coalition of various political parties. The General’s misadventure upended Sudan’s short-lived democratic journey and the African nation again plunged into political chaos.

The political parties took to the streets and protests erupted across the country while the military used force to curb demonstrations against the government. The International community and United Nations had called on the military to hand the power to political forces and return to its constitutional role, however military Generals want to discuss a power-sharing formula with the political forces.

Presently, joint peace efforts had been initiated by the United Nations Political mission in Sudan, the African Union, and the eight nations East-African group to bring the warring groups to the negotiating table. However, Political Parties are not agreeing on power-sharing with the military as the Sudanese public had suffered three-decades-long military repression of former dictator Omer al-Bashir. While, after months of politico-military ruckus, Sudan went into dictatorship.

Political groups are of the view that the military junta must pause its brutality against political workers, release detainees and allow peaceful political activities in the country if it intends to negotiate peace, however military Generals want to discover such a democracy that allows the generals to rule the country and assigns a subservient role to politicians. Currently, both sides are using their cards while the global community is facilitating their dialogue, hence the bright days for Sudanese are a little far now.