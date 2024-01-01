Sudan’s military says its top commander survived a drone strike that killed 5 at an army ceremony

CAIRO (AP): Sudan’s military said its top commander, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, survived a drone attack on a military graduation ceremony that killed five people in the country’s east.

The military said in a statement that the attack by two drones took place in Gebeit, a town in eastern Sudan, after the ceremony was concluded. Military chief Burhan, who was attending, was not hurt, according to Lt. Col. Hassan Ibrahim, from the military spokesman’s office.

Sudan has been torn by war for more than a year between the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces. With righting in the capital, Khartoum, the military and government leadership largely operates out of eastern Sudan near the Red Sea Coast.