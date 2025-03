CAIRO (Reuters): The leader of the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said on Sunday that his forces would return stronger to the capital Khartoum.

It was Dagalo’s first comment since the RSF were pushed back from most parts of Khartoum by the Sudanese army during a devastating war that has lasted two-years.

Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, conceded in an audio message on Telegram that his forces left the capital last week as the army consolidated its gains.