Sudan’s RSF, allied groups to sign charter to form parallel government: Two signatories

KHARTOUM (Reuters): The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces will sign a charter with allied political and armed groups on Saturday evening to establish a “government of peace and unity” in the territories controlled by the paramilitary, signatories and politicians al-Hadi Idris and Ibrahim Mirghani told Reuters.

The RSF has seized most of the western Darfur region and swathes of the Kordofan region in an almost-two-year war, but is being pushed back from central Sudan by the Sudanese army, which has condemned the formation of a parallel government.