Sudeep is the surprise package of Dabangg 3, says Arbaaz Khan

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is all geared up to be seen as the Robinhood cop, Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the Dabangg franchise.

As the film is nearing completion, producer Arbaaz Khan, expressed that he is very with the output. He also revealed that Kannada actor Sudeep has done a fabulous job and is the surprise package in the Dabangg 3.

Speaking to a daily, Arbaaz said that they came to the conclusion that somebody like Sudeep would be the ideal choice for the role. When they went to him, he was excited to be a part of this franchise and according to Arbaaz, he has not just done a fabulous job but would be the surprise package of the film. He said that people will really like his role because he has done a great job.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee is making her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3 and will be paired opposite Salman Khan in the prequel portions. About Saiee, Arbaaz said that her scenes are in the prequel and they had gone through the entire process of trying to see who could fit the bill. He shared that she had the look that we required for Dabangg 3.

When asked about whether being feel pressured since the responsibility and expectations have gone higher with the third part of the franchise, Arbaaz shared that they are not under any pressure, but happy that there are expectations because people are hopeful that something nice is coming up.

Arbaaz said it’s their responsibility to make a good film, and that they’re doing their best to give the most entertaining film to the audience. He also shared that they’ve enjoyed working on the script, casting and the music of the film and are confident that the audience will like it too. The film directed by Prabhu Deva also stars Sonakshi Sinha and is set to release on December 20.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)