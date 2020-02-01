Sugar price increased by Rs2 per kg

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The price of one kilogram of sugar has soared to Rs79 after an increase of Rs2.

According to details, following the flour crisis, sugar prices have also gone high in different parts of the country. Presently average retail price of sugar is Rs79 per kilogram.

Earlier, the government approved the import of 0.3 million tonnes of sugar to control the surging price of the commodity.

Ministry of Industry and Production has recommended to discontinue export of sugar and suggested import of 300000 tonnes to maintain reserves of sugar.

Ministry of Commerce was directed to approach ECC to discontinue the export quota of 1.1 million tons of sugar.

According to the International Sugar Organization, the international white sugar price should be Rs.62.60/ kg.