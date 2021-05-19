Sugar scam: Jehangir Tareen, son get extension in interim bail till May 31

LAHORE (APP): Prominent politician and industrialist Jehangir Tareen and his son, Ali Tareen , on Wednesday got extension in their interim bail from two courts in three cases registered by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a sugar scam.

Earlier, the two along with their counsel appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain on expiry of their interim bail.

A deputy director of FIA told the court that investigations were on going and records were being reviewed. He submitted that heavy transactions took place and the same was being investigated. He also submitted an inquiry report, which was reviewed by the court.

At this stage, an FIA officer also informed the court that an accused, Amjad Pervaiz, had not joined the investigations so far.

A counsel for Jehangir Tareen submitted that every member of Jehangir Tareen Group had joined the investigations. He further submitted that FIA had sought record from Jehangir Tareen about the 2008-2009 period whereas his client possessed a complete record.

At this, the court directed the FIA for completing investigations immediately, adding that no further time would be given for the purpose in future. He remarked that if investigations were not completed till the next hearing, then show cause notice would be issued.

Subsequently, the court extended the interim bail of Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen till May 31 in two cases.

Meanwhile, a special court of banking offence also extended the interim bail of Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen till May 31 in connection with another case registered with the sugar scam.

Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen appeared before Banking Offence Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan.

A counsel for petitioners argued before the court that FIA had registered three cases against his clients whereas the concerned sessions court had directed the agency for completing investigations till May 31.

He submitted that a team of Jehangir Tareen worked during Eid holidays and collected record of ten bank accounts. He submitted that the record had been given to the agency, adding that a complete money trail was available.

At this stage, the court was apprised that FIA received the record recently and it was being reviewed and investigations would be completed soon.

To this, the court questioned FIA officials whether they wanted to arrest Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen.

However, the FIA officials failed to give a clear reply. An FIA investigation officer submitted that investigations were in progress so far and after their completion, the court would be informed about the arrest.

At this, the court directed the FIA for completing investigations as soon as possible and extended the interim bail of Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen till May 31.

The FIA had registered a total of three FIRs against Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen, and others under charges of money laundering, misappropriation of shareholders money and fraud in the sugar scam.

Two FIRs were registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating of public shareholders) and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), read with sections 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

In the third case, it was alleged that accused Tareen fraudulently misappropriated money of shareholders after his company (JDW group) transferred Rs 3.14 billion to an associated private company identified as Farooqi Pulp Private Limited (FPML). The FIR stated that the private company is owned by his sons and close relatives.

Earlier, talking to the media, after appearing before the court, Jehangir Tareen rejected media reports of formation of a forward bloc in the party. He said:” We are part of the PTI and will continue to remain part of it.”