Sugar stocks pilferage: Court orders to file FIR against Nawaz’s kin

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A local court has ordered on Saturday to lodge a first information report (FIR) against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s close relative over alleged pilferage of sugar stocks which were pledged to a private bank against a loan.

According to local news channel report, Additional Sessions Judge Syed Muhammad Ilyas gave this order on an application filed by the bank against owners of Kashmir Sugar Mill, including Javed Shafi, Shahid Shafi, Zahid Shafi and others.

The applicant’s lawyer contended before the court that 2,17,400 bags of sugar pledged by Kashmir Sugar Mill Limited to the bank were pilfered.

He, therefore, requested the judge to order registration of a case against the respondents.