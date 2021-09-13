Sui Northern Gas to continue gas supply

F.P. Report

LAHORE: In order to facilitate consumers, Sui Northern Gas has decided to continue supply of gas to its consumers on Monday September 13, despite dry docking.

ccording to the company Spokesperson, the decision regarding gas supply on 14 and 15 September will be taken in light of the system gas’s situation.

The company Spokesperson also said that SNGPL is making every possible effort to minimize gas disruptions even during the dry docking period, for its esteemed consumers.