Suicide attack by TTP faction leaves two dead in Bannu

F.P. Report

BANNU: Two persons died and seven others suffered injuries in a suicide blast that targeted a convoy of security forces in Bakkakhel area of Bannu.

The injured included three officials of security forces.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself while targeting the convoy of security forces.

The ISPR said the suicide bomber was an Afghan citizen associated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur group of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“Two innocent people lost their lives while seven others including three army officials sustained injuries,” the ISPR said.

The operation continued in the area to eliminate the menace of terrorism, said the ISPR.

Courtesy: (Dunya News)