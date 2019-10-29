Suicide attack survivor journalist demands medical treatment

F.P. Report

MARDAN: A Mardan based journalist who survived a suicide attack four years back, is still running from pillar to post to complete his remaining medical treatment and feed his four school going children, ailing mother, wife and sister.

The journalist identified as Yousaf Khan is correspondent of Urdu daily in Mardan. Hailing from village Mayar in district Mardan, 58 years old, Yousaf Khan received severe injuries on April 19, 2016, when he tried to overpower a suicide bomber at the main entrance of the Excise and Taxation department office.

The Suicide bomber first fired at him injuring his shoulder and neck but he tried to overpower him and shouting to people to go away but the bomber succeeded in pushing the button hidden under his right side belt,” he recalled and since then he was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar and later to Al-Shafa International Hospital Islamabad.

“The life after the bomb blast is very difficult. I wish I die on the spot. I am alive but could not remain alive. My left side jaw, eye, ear, nose and half body are not functioning. The bullets and explosive powder are still in my body. The doctors suggested treatment abroad but I hear lip service from government functionaries for the last four years. Yousaf Khan, who still gets treatment from eight doctors including Neuro, Eye, ENT, Medical and surgical specialists, Orthopedic and skin said he had sold whatever he had with him.

He said he received Rs 200,000 from the government like those of other minor injured in the bomb blast recalling the former chief minister Pervez Khattak, provincial ministers, Atif Khan and Shahram Khan Tarakai had repeatedly assured him to assist him in his medical treatment but nothing practical was done for him up till now.

Due to existing poverty, price hike, expensive medicines and treatment, he said he had already sold his (2.45 Merla House) and confined him and his four children, wife, ailing mother and sister, in one room. He has now decided to withdraw his one son and three daughters from private schools and force them to earn by selling Cholay, Pakoray outside his house. Yousaf Khan said he had to spend Rs 60 to 70,000 monthly on his treatment and medicines. He can neither afford his treatment nor his children school fee. My 85 years old ailing mother and 45 years mentally retarded sister is on bed. The constant presence of the sister on bed had damaged her body and blood is now oozing out from her back. He had to care about his wife, having brain tumor. She is getting treatment from Karachi hospital.

Yousaf Khan observed that when a person dies in a bomb blast, the government provides compensation to his hears but those become paralyzed after the attacks, were ignored and are left to live miserable life. He said he wished he could die in bomb blast so that his children could get compensation but now he was not only paralyzed but also ruined the future of his children. Yousaf Khan, who had been winning elections for Mardan Press Club and remained as Vice president, Finance Secretary, Joint secretary said that every year, during oath taking ceremony, the provincial minister Atif Khan announced grant for Press Club and also for him separately but the grant for club was released only.

Yousaf Khan said: “Though I am not disappointed but still thinking as for how long, I could face the situation. I still work from his laptop and send stories to my organization but think about suicides. The people say it is forbidden and only the coward takes their lives but I think it could save a person from unaffordable and unbearable pains.”