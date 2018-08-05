Suicide bomber targets foreign forces convoy In Parwan

PARWAN (TOLO News): A suicide car bomber targeted a foreign forces convoy in Parwan province early Sunday morning, local officials said.

Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the Parwan governor, said the attack happened at around 6am local time when the convoy was driving in the Khala Zai area of Parwan.

According to Shahkar there were no civilian casualties and no reports have been received on whether there were casualties among the foreign forces.

Shahkar said foreign troops had cordoned off the area.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.