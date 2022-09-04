Suicide bombing of Gazargah Mosque sparks strong reactions

KABUL (TOLOnews): Friday’s suicide bombing in Herat’s Gazargah Mosque, which caused multiple fatalities including Mawlawi Mujeeb Rahman Ansari, a famous Islamic cleric and the imam of the mosque, has faced national and international reactions.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West, and the foreign ministries of Iran and Pakistan all denounced the incident and called for an end to the deadly attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan.

UNAMA on Twitter condemned Friday’s attack on a mosque in Herat, saying: “Continued attacks on Afghans going about their daily lives, including attending places of worship, must stop.”

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of the many victims who lost their lives or were hurt in the Herat Guzargah Mosque explosion. We condemn this senseless act of terrorism. Perpetrators must be brought to justice,” the US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West tweeted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan in a statement condemned the attack on Guzargah Mosque.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack on Guzargah Mosque in Herat, Afghanistan on Friday 02 September 2022 in which many precious lives of innocent people have been lost with several injuries. The government and people of Pakistan extend deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and pray for the early recovery of those injured,” statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan reads.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the attack on worshippers and said that his country will stand by Afghanistan and its people in their fight against the heinous phenomenon of extremism, violence and terrorism.

“The Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed concern over continued terror attacks in Afghanistan and stressed that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by Afghanistan and its oppressed people in their fight against the heinous phenomenon of extremism, violence and terrorism,” Iran’s foreign ministry’s statement reads.

“There are some extremist fighting groups in Afghanistan that do not provide their opponents the right to life, and aim to eliminate their opponents from the scene of life in any conceivable way,” said Sayed Javad Sajadi, political analyst.

The Islamic Emirate in a statement also said that three weeks ago a high-ranking delegation from the General Intelligence Directorate went to that province only to ensure the safety and security of the clerics of Herat and informed Mujib Rahman Ansari about the threats.

“So long as clerics do not use the required caution in this issue, it will be challenging to stop these attacks. Unfortunately, the clerics act in good faith because of their piety and humility,” the statement said.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will take revenge for the pure blood of our eminent cleric from the perpetrators who are martyring our clerics,” said Noor Ahmad Islamjar, governor of Herat province.

Religious clerics in the nation have recently been the target of attacks.

Mawlawi Azizullah Mufleh, the imam of the Shirshah Suri Mosque, Mohammad Ayaz Niazi, the imam of the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque, Mawlawi Samiullah Rayhan, Mawlawi Sardar Wali Saqib, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, and Mawlwai Amir Mohammad Kabuli are among the prominent religious clerics who have died in explosions in the past two years.

Related