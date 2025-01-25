Suicide bombing targets Taliban governor’s office in Takhar: Sources

TAKHAR (Amu tv): A suicide bombing happened in front of the Taliban governor’s office in Taluqan, the capital city of Takhar province, on Saturday afternoon, according to local sources.

The explosion occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m., sources told Amu. Following the blast, the Taliban sealed off all entrances to the area, restricting access as they secured the site.

Footage obtained by Amu shows that several Taliban members were killed or wounded in the attack. However, Taliban have not yet commented on the incident, and precise details about the number of casualties remain unknown.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.