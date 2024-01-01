Suicide rates in England, Wales reach highest levels in over 2 decades

LONDON (AA) :Suicide rates in England and Wales have reached their highest levels in over two decades, according to new data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday.

The alarming figures reveal that 6,069 suicides were registered across the two nations in 2023, a sharp increase from 5,642 in 2022.

The ONS data shows that around three-quarters of those who died by suicide were male, a trend that has persisted since the mid-1990s.

The suicide rate for males reached 17.4 deaths per 100,000 people last year, marking the highest rate since 1999.

For females, while the overall rate was lower, it rose from 5.4 deaths per 100,000 in 2022 to 5.7 deaths per 100,000 in 2023—this represents the highest rate for females in nearly 30 years.

The overall suicide rate across England and Wales stood at 11.4 deaths per 100,000 people in 2023, also the highest since 1999.

In Wales, the situation appeared more severe, with a rate of 14.0 deaths per 100,000, compared to England’s 11.2 deaths per 100,000.

“Rates increased across all age groups compared to 2022, especially among those aged 45 to 64 years,” said Vahe Nafilyan, the head of data and analysis for social care and health at the ONS.

“Suicide rates either increased or remained unchanged in each of the nine English regions, but the north-west saw the largest rise. Suicide leaves a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities, and we will continue to monitor suicide registrations, to support work to protect vulnerable people at risk,” he added.

