Sukkur Barrage closes for 15 days’ cleaning, renovation work

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: Sukkur Barrage, Pakistan’s largest irrigation system, will remain closed from January 06 for 15 days for renovation and cleaning, citing a barrage official.

Sukkur Barrage authorities have announced that all seven off-taking canals of the barrage will remain closed for 15 days from January 06-20. All gates of the barrage have been opened for annual cleaning and renovation of the structure.

Annual renovation work of the barrage will begin as the water level will drop in the waterworks, Sukkur Barrage control room in-charge Aziz Memon said.

The barrage official said that supply of drinking water to citizens from canals will be affected during the annual closure. The citizens and the city administration have been advised to store water.

The concerned authorities have also been advised to arrange alternate drinking water supply for the city.

Sukkur Barrage have 66 gates. The waterwork was inaugurated by British Viceroy of India Lord Wellington on January 13 in year 1932. The foundation stone of the barrage was laid on October 1923 by Bombay’s Governor George Lloyd.

Sukkur Barrage has seven off-taking canals, out of which three – Dadu Canal, Rice Canal and North Western Canal (Kirthar) – are situated on right bank of the Indus River, and four – Khairpur Feeder West, Rohri Canal, Khairpur Feeder East and Nara Canal – are at the left bank.