Sulfur springs draw tourists to Badakhshan

BADAKHSHAN (TOLOnews): Cheshmeh Sanghi, a sulfur spring in Badakhshan, is a popular tourist attraction that draws dozens of visitors daily from various parts of the country.

Domestic tourists who have traveled to Ishkashim district of Badakhshan to visit this spring have asked the authorities to pay more attention to developing tourist sites.

“During the summer season, many tourists come here, and in the fall and winter, it also has a truly beautiful view,” said Abdul Momen, one of the tourists.

“I ask the government to establish parks and suitable accommodation facilities for tourists in tourist sites,” said Ahmad Fuad, a tourist.

“We came to the sulfur spring, which is one of the scenic spots even in this season. We also invite foreign tourists to visit here. Security is ensured,” said Nematullah, a tourist.

The Directorate of Information and Culture of Badakhshan stated that over the past year, more than 100,000 domestic and foreign tourists have visited the historical and tourist sites of this province.

“Many tourists from across Afghanistan and other countries visited Badakhshan. This year, we hosted more than 100,000 tourists in Badakhshan,” said Zabihullah Amiri, the Director of Information and Culture of Badakhshan.

Located in northeastern Afghanistan, Badakhshan has numerous tourist attractions. According to information from the Directorate of Information and Culture of this province, nearly 500 tourist spots and historical and archaeological sites have been registered in Badakhshan so far.