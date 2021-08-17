Sultan new AJK President

MUZAFFARABAD (APP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) regional President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary on Tuesday elected as 28th President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by securing 34 votes against his opponent from joint opposition Mian Abdul Waheed who secured 16 votes.

The newly elected president will take oath of the office on August 24 after expiry of the outgoing President Masood Khan’s tenure.

The election took place at Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly special session convened for the purpose, with speaker Chaudhary Anwar Ul Haq in chair and a total of 50 members who casted their votes out of 52.