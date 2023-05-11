Summer vacations in schools start across Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Monday was the last day for students in the schools throughout Punjab as summer vacations will start from Tuesday (tomorrow).

On the last day of schools before vacations the attendance was thin impacting the routine study. According to an estimate, the attendance on the last day in schools was lower than 50 percent.

The schools in all cities of Punjab including Lahore will now reopen on August 20.

During the summer vacations, no school is allowed to take examination or arrange summer camp for students.