Summit on two-state solution rekindles hopes of peace

Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama

As international momentum in support of the rights of the Palestinian people continues to grow, the holding of a summit on a two-state solution at the UN headquarters in New York — co-chaired by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and France — marked a decisive moment in the political trajectory of a cause deeply rooted in global conscience. This conference, attended by a majority of countries, as well as international and regional organizations, was not just another diplomatic event; it was a genuine symbol of hope for a fair and comprehensive political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The conference brought renewed focus to the fact that the Palestinian issue remains the most pressing challenge facing the international community, and that the time for concrete action has come. Although calls for a two-state solution are not new, their adoption by such a broad international consensus — and at this particular moment — has given them unprecedented political and moral weight.

The summit achieved widespread success and stood out as a powerful global referendum, with numerous countries announcing their intention to officially recognize the state of Palestine during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly. These countries also expressed full support for the conference’s outcomes and for the peace efforts led by Saudi Arabia and France, within the framework of an international initiative that reflects growing awareness of the importance of justice as a cornerstone for peace and stability.

The pivotal role played by the Kingdom and France in convening the conference and rallying international efforts around a clear peace initiative based on UN resolutions cannot be overstated. Their commitment went beyond diplomacy; it embodied a moral and political stance that affirmed the dedication of both Riyadh and Paris to supporting the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people and ending their prolonged suffering — an approach aligned with that of most of the world’s nations advocating for a just and lasting peace.

One of the most significant outcomes of the conference was the growing international consensus on the urgent need to end the suffering of Palestinian civilians, especially in Gaza. All participants unanimously called for an immediate ceasefire, the lifting of the humanitarian blockade, and an end to repeated incursions in the West Bank.

Speeches delivered during the conference affirmed that global peace and stability cannot be achieved without justice for Palestinians and the fulfillment of their legitimate aspiration for an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The conference sent powerful messages of hope, fueled by strong political and humanitarian will. Peace, once seen as distant, now seems closer than ever — provided the international community displays firm and united resolve to end the war on Gaza and put a stop to occupation and settlement policies.

This international movement was widely welcomed, particularly by the Republic of Djibouti, which actively participated in the summit’s proceedings, reaffirming its principled position in support of the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights and its full backing of all efforts that promote a just and comprehensive peace in the region and the world.

In the past, some Arabs had promised to throw Israel into the sea — empty and unrealistic slogans. Meanwhile, Israel, despite decades of occupation and brutal warfare against the Palestinians, has never succeeded in extinguishing their right or legitimate hope to live freely on their own land.

Today, ushering the Middle East into an era of development and stability has become an urgent necessity, especially amid the sweeping economic transformations led by Saudi Arabia through its Vision 2030 under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This ambitious vision aims to not only ensure prosperity for the Saudi people, but also to serve as a regional engine of growth, with major cross-border and transcontinental investment projects that will benefit the global economy as a whole.

The human conscience now stands at a critical crossroads: either the triumph of peace, justice, stability, and development through the implementation of a two-state solution and the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its broader implications, or a dangerous regression that traps the region and the world in a spiral of violence, extremism, and instability, with dire consequences for both regional and international security.

Courtesy: arabnews