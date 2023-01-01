Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol gets engaged to Drisha Roy

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Indian media is abuzz with the news of the engagement of Karan Deol, the son of senior Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, with Drisha Roy, the granddaughter of Indian film director Bimal Roy. According to reports, the engagement took place a few months before the wedding anniversary of Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur.

It is now being reported that the wedding preparations for the couple have begun and their wedding is scheduled to take place in June 2023.

Karan’s fiancé, Drisha Roy, is not from the film industry. The 32-year-old actor is said to be ecstatic about the engagement and marriage, and has the full support of his family.

Karan Deol is part of a renowned Bollywood family and will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Apne 2’.