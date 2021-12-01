Suns beat Warriors for 17th straight win, ties franchise record

PHOENIX (Agencies): The Phoenix Suns on Tuesday took a 104-96 victory against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA to extend their winning streak to 17 games.

Suns won the clash at Footprint Center in Phoenix but lost their All-Star guard Devin Booker. Booker, 25, was injured in his left hamstring to quit the game in the second quarter.

Before getting hurt, Booker scored 10 points in 15 minutes. Golden State led the first quarter 35-31, but Phoenix bounced back to take the lead in the second period, scoring 25 points against their opponents.

The Warriors scored 19 points in that quarter as the Suns without Booker led the game 56-54 before halftime. The game was also tight in the third quarter as both teams scored 24 points.

However, by the end of the third quarter, the Suns led it 80-78.

Landry Shamet – a Phoenix guard – put the dagger in the heart of the Warriors, scoring a critical three-pointer 54.4 seconds to the buzzer in the fourth quarter.

Shamet scored as the Suns were leading 102-92 near the end of the game, which was the turning point of this match. With 17 wins in a row, the Suns tied their franchise record, which was set during the 2006-07 NBA season. Following the home victory over the Warriors, the Suns won all their matches in November.

However, they still have a long way to break the NBA’s all-time straight win record, which belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers won 33 games in a row in the 1971-72 season to be the record holder in this field.

Suns center Deandre Ayton was one of the key players for the win, scoring 24 points and taking 11 rebounds at home. Phoenix playmaker Chris Paul scored 15 points and produced 11 assists. Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson added 14 points each for the Suns.

In the meantime, Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole scored 28 points to lead his team. Otto Porter Jr. had 16 points for Golden State.

The Warriors pair, Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins had less impact against the Suns. Curry scored 12 points, while Wiggins racked up 10 points. Golden State sharpshooter Curry hit 3 three-pointers in his 14 attempts during the whole game.

In the next fixture, the Suns will host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Phoenix are the Western Conference leaders with 18 wins and three losses in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will meet the Suns again on Friday, but the game will be held in San Francisco. Golden State are in the second position in the West standings. Same as the Suns, they have an 18-3 win/loss record.

Results:

Brooklyn Nets – New York Knicks: 112-110

Toronto Raptors – Memphis Grizzlies: 91-98

Phoenix Suns – Golden State Warriors: 104-96

Portland Trail Blazers – Detroit Pistons: 110-92

Sacramento Kings – Los Angeles Lakers: 92-117.