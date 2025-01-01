Super Bowl 2025: A-List Celebrities, Sports Icons, and Trump in the Spotlight

The 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans was not only a showcase of elite football but also a gathering of some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, and politics. As the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs with a commanding 40-22 victory, the sidelines were just as star-studded as the field.

Taylor Swift, who has been a regular at Chiefs games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was spotted cheering alongside two of the Haim sisters. Meanwhile, soccer legend Lionel Messi, music mogul Jay-Z, and actor Bradley Cooper—who hyped up his hometown Eagles before kickoff—were all seen enjoying the spectacle.

Adding a political dimension to the event, U.S. President Donald Trump made history as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl in person. His presence stirred discussions, especially given his recent controversial remarks about Canada and trade tariffs.

As fans celebrated the NFL’s biggest night, the game became yet another stage where sports, celebrity culture, and politics converged.

