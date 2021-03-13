Author: Ken Bain

Decades of research have produced profound insights into how student learning and motivation can be unleashed — and it’s not through technology or even the best of lectures.

In Super Courses, education expert and bestselling author Ken Bain tells the fascinating story of enterprising college, graduate school, and high school teachers who are using evidence-based approaches to spark deeper levels of learning, critical thinking, and creativity — whether teaching online, in class, or in the field, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

Visiting schools across the United States as well as in China and Singapore, Bain, working with his longtime collaborator, Marsha Marshall Bain, uncovers super courses throughout the humanities and sciences.

At the University of Virginia, undergrads contemplate the big questions that drove Tolstoy — by working with juveniles at a maximum-security correctional facility. Harvard physics students learn about the universe not through lectures but from their peers in a class where even reading is a social event.

