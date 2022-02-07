Super Model Kylie Jenner welcomes a baby boy with boyfriend Travis Scott

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: US reality TV star Kylie Jenner has welcomed second baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott, she announced late on Sunday.

The US model appeared to announce the birth of a baby boy, posting an Instagram picture of a hand holding a baby’s arm and a message of simply 2/2/22 and a blue heart, according to Reuters.

Last year the 24-year-old model and entrepreneur said she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend. The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

The E! News reported it confirmed she gave birth to a baby boy but did not cite any sources.

Fans and friends congratulated Kylie on the birth of her second child.