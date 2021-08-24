Super model Nadia Hussain reveals she slapped her male servant

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Super model Nadia Hussain Khan has appeared in an engrossing show known as ‘Hamare Mehman’ during which she chose to adopt her straightforwardness traits and revealed that it is fine to be harsh with domestic help if they cross the line.

The host asked the model to define the criteria according to which a person should treat the house servants to which Miss Hussain responded “I have even slapped my house-help.”

The model stated: “My male servant used to take pictures of my maid while she used to be busy in cleaning the house.”

“My maid complained to me that the male servant takes her pictures without her consent and then I checked his phone, the pictures were right there.”

Nadia further revealed: “I became extremely angry and slapped my servant.”

The host also inquired about the showbiz personality’s habit of responding to trolls with equal hostility.

Nadia revealed that her social media handles are totally her property and she treats them like her house

She said: “I will not tolerate that someone enters my house and intends to cause disruption.”

It was further mentioned: “If people are going to come on my page and misbehave with me there’s no way I will tolerate it.”