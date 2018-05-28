Superhit! ‘Raazi’ enters the Rs 100 crore club of 2018

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: We are almost halfway done with 2018, and so far it has been a splendid year for Bollywood, commercially as well as quality wise. Raazi has been the most appreciated film of the year and it has done phenomenally well at the box-office. The spy thriller is not only garnering praises and minting moolah at the domestic markets, but it is doing equally well overseas.

As you read this, the final has entered yet coveted 100 crore club. It’s a big feat considering the film’s genre. Raazi is now officially a blockbuster. Although, we are yet to receive the final figures for the day’s collection, but as of 4 P.M on 27th May 2018 (Sunday), the film has crossed the INR 100 crore mark.

Raazi is the fifth Bollywood film of 2018 to enter the INR 100 crore club. Not to miss, this is Alia’s third film to make Rs 100 crore after 2 States and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Once again, the actress has proved that she is one of the most bankable actresses of Bollywood.

