Superstores association announces strike across Lahore for indefinite time period

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The superstores association on Tuesday has announced to hold strike across the Lahore for indefinite time period.

According to details, the association president has said that they cannot sell sugar, pulses, rice and other edibles on government provided rates after purchasing them expensively.

The protesters further stated that the strike is against the increasing inflation that has badly affected the business community.

On the other hand, wheat flour crisis has taken Pakistan by surprise as the unprecedented hike in the commodity has presented dire situations for the general public, while the government has decided to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat without regulatory duty to relieve a shortage of flour supplies.

In Lahore, people are forced to buy flour at highest-ever price of up to Rs70 per kg, and the growers are holding the flour mill owners and the government responsible for the “Aatta crisis”.

After failure in negotiations with the provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, the nanbais went on strike in Peshawar and Hazara on Monday.

Nanbais’ associations in Punjab have given an ultimatum to the government asking it to provide them flour at the previous rate or they would raise the prices of naan and roti.