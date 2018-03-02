Supplementary references: Accountability court records statements of witnesses against Sharif family

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court hearing corruption references on Friday recorded the witnesses’ statements in two supplementary references including Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment cases against the Nawaz Sharif and family.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law MNA Captain (Rtd) MNA Safdar reached the court in a tight security, The court then took up the supplementary references.

During the first half of the hearing, the NAB court recorded statements of witnesses including Abdul Hanan, Sunil Ijaz and Rizwan Khan in the references against Nawaz Sharif, however the third supplementary reference will be taken against Nawaz regarding Avenfiled properties after Friday prayers.

Counsel for Nawaz Sharif, Advocate Khawaja Haris Ahmad cross-examined the witnesses.

Head of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Wajid Zia, would appear before an accountability court to record his statement in the Avenfield properties case against members of Sharif family.

It is for the first time that Wajid Zia will appear before the court as a prosecution witness in the case, which will be taken up by Judge Mohammad Bashir.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed three interim corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children Hasan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The bureau recently filed supplementary references in all three cases, Avenfiled properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investment and other offshore companies.

The statements of all seven witnesses, including forensic expert Robert Radley, have been recorded in the Avenfield supplementary reference, while statements of two witnesses – Wajid Zia and Investigation Officer – in the interim reference are yet to be recorded.

On Thursday, the court recorded statements of five witnesses in the Flagship reference and summoned three more witnesses – Abdul Hanan, Sunin Ijaz and another.

Advocate Khawaja Haris Ahmad, counsel for members of Sharif family, suggested to the court that he might cross-examine Zia next working day after his statement is recorded.

Advertisements