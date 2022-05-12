Supply of nuclear weapons to Ukraine out of question: US

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The United States is not considering providing Ukraine with nuclear weapons. This was confirmed Thursday by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried.

“The United States provides military assistance to Ukraine and provides it with weapons. However, there is no question of providing Ukraine with nuclear weapons,” the official said. She spoke at a hearing before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Senate.

“It is clear in my mind that the US is not a direct party to this conflict and will not send troops or use its own weapons,” Donfried added.

The United States has no intention of getting invo-lved in the fighting in Ukr-aine and does not seek to expand it, Donfried added.

“We are making it very clear to Russia that this is not a conflict between Ru-ssia and the United States. We are not going to directly get involved in this war,” the US foreign policy official said, commenting on t-he situation in Ukraine. She spoke at a hearing before the Foreign Affairs Com-mittee of the US Senate.

As Donfried argued, Washington is signaling to Moscow that it has no intentions that pose an existential threat to Russia. “President [US Joe] Biden has been clear that we are not sending US troops to take part in this war. So I think we have made that clear. Our goal here is to end the war, not expand it,” – said the diplomat.

Nevertheless, Donfried essentially rejected the proposal of Senator Edward Markey (D-Massachusetts) that the United States publicly declare the non-first use of nuclear weapons, including in relation to the situation around Ukraine. This would contribute to some easing of international tension, the legislator emphasized.

“Again: we do not seek to participate in this war, a-nd NATO is a defensive all-iance,” the Assistant Secret-ary of State responded to Markey’s call. She argued that Russian officials have recently made irresponsible statements about nuclear weapons in relation to the situation around Ukraine. “The United States and Ru-ssia, as nuclear powers, ha-ve a special responsibility for how we talk about these weapons,” Donfried added.

Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) criticized Markey’s initiative, arguing that the US should maintain a policy of “strategic ambiguity” and not formally declare a non-first-use nuclear weapon.

The US wants to help Europe find alternative gas suppliers to replace Russia as soon as possible, but recognizes that it will take time for these countries to build the necessary infrastructure, Donfried said.

“In my opinion, our role in this situation is to help Europeans find alternative gas suppliers – and here US liquefied natural gas will play a key role. We see that countries like Germany are planning to build LNG terminals. This will require time, but they are moving in this direction,” Donfried said during a hearing in the US Senate on additional assistance to Ukraine.

She added that the US administration is seeking to establish alternative energy supplies to Europe “as soon as possible.”

The American administration believes that the EU countries can reach an agreement on imposing an embargo on the purchase of Russian oil no later than next week, said Donfried.

“According to my assessment of what is happening, Hungary is now negotiating to phase out Russian oil in the long term. This is the agreement that the EU is working towards. I am quite optimistic that the EU will achieve this, if not this week, then next. I think that the EU is very close to this oil embargo,” she said, speaking at a hearing in the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate of the US Congress.

