Support of torrent victims, a national cause

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to the nation to donate for supporting the relief and rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit areas where hundreds have been killed and thousands become homeless. According to him, the government will distribute Rs 37.2 billion as cash relief among the flood-stricken people, while Rs 5 billion have immediately been released to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to accelerate the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. Currently, the government has disbursed Rs 25,000 cash assistance among the flood victims in addition to the compensation of Rs1 million for the family of the deceased, and additional support for the injured people and damages to the houses. According to the Prime Minister, the government needs Rs 80 billion to overcome the losses and rehabilitation the flood victims. Premier urged the nation to donate to the flood relief fund wholeheartedly, reviving the spirit of the sacrifice shown by the Ansar-e-Madina out of the love for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Unfortunately, the current monsoon season had turned into havoc in various parts of the world including India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, while Pakistan had received unprecedented rains this year breaking the 30-year average rainfall record. The torrential rains in Sindh and Balochistan had heavy damage to road infrastructures, public and private properties, and population centers and resulted in huge loss of lives and mass displacement across the two Southwestern Provinces of the country. In fact, the compensation for economic losses, repair and maintenance of damaged households, and rehabilitation of the displaced population back in their homes is a great task for the government.

Although the Federal and provincial governments and NGOs are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations and rehabilitation of the displaced masses, however public participation is of utmost importance in the accomplishment of this colossal job. The government has constituted a Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund and the Premier himself urged the people to demonstrate generosity like Ansar-e-Madina and help their brethren in this time of need. In fact, it is a difficult time for the government and the people, however, as a nation, we have to sail through this calamity with unity, courage, and brotherhood.