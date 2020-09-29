Supremacy of constitution is only way of country’s development, says Rana Sana

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said the country would move forward only when all the institutions started working within their domain defined by the Constitution.

Rana Sana rubbished the criticism on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif over his recent speech at the APC held by the opposition parties and said his address was meant for stressing the supremacy of Constitution.

Replying to a question about the possible split of PML-N into Sheen and Noon, he said it was out of question and those dreaming of dividing the party would never succeed. He said Shehbaz Sharif had made it clear to the party leadership that they would never bow down before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB was acting like an agent of the government to target the opposition, he said, adding that the NAB chairman was valueless and being controlled by those in power.

Rana Sana said each and every asset of Shehbaz had been declared before the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR). He added that neither the NAB had not able to show any discrepancy nor any of the witnesses pointed figure to Shehbaz.

In response to a question, he said it was tough period for the country, not the PML-N, as the people had been badly affected by inflation and poor governance.