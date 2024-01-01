Supreme Court allows military courts to announce verdicts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Constitutional Bench has allowed military courts to issue verdicts; however, the implementation of sentences or the release of individuals will depend on the outcome of the pending appeals.

Supreme Court allowed military courts to pronounce verdicts on 85 accused.

The verdict reads that those accused who can get relief in their sentences should be released.

“After sentencing, the accused can be transferred to other courts. 20 out of 103 people were released and two more were added,” Additional Attorney General apprised the constitutional bench.

The apex court remarked decision maintains the legal process in ongoing cases while ensuring that final judgments remain subject to the court’s rulings, preserving the rights of appellants and the judiciary’s oversight.

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on the trial of civilians in military courts until after the winter recess.