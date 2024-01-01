Supreme Court Bar and Pakistan Bar Councils hold farewell dinner for CJP Qazi Issa

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan Bar Council and Pakistan Bar Councils held a farewell dinner on Thursday night in honor of outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Issa, which was attended by newly-appointed CJP Justice Yahyha Afridi and other senior judges.

Besides Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Aminuddin, Justice Jamal Mandukhel, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat, Ad Hoc Judges Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel also attended the dinner.

Justice Musrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aqeel Abbasi also participated in the farewell dinner. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Amir Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Mian Gul Hassan and Justice Arbab Tahir attended the dinner. Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Alia Neelam was also present in the dinner.

Meanwhile, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Athar Manullah, Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Shahid Waheed did not attend the dinner.