Supreme Court declares PTI eligible for reserved seats

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : A full bench of the Supreme Court has overthrown the verdict of Peshawar High Court (PHC) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denying Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) of its reserved seats.

Pronouncing the full court’s majority verdict with 8-5 vote, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa also declared as null and void ECP’s notification regarding reserved seats.

On the other hand, strict security arrangements have been made on the routes leading to the Supreme Court.

The TV channel reported that the road from Serena Chowk to the Supreme Court has been closed, and additional security has been deployed.

courtesy : 24 news