Supreme Court directs to conduct polls in NA-60 constituency

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct election in NA-60 Rawalpindi constituency after declared null and void its decision of postponing election in the constituency following the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hanif Abbasi, on Wednesday.

Earlier on July 22, PML-N candidate Hanif Abbasi was sentenced for life in the ephedrine quota case and later the ECP postponed the election in the Rawalpindi constituency citing various legal provisions regarding fairness of polls.

Sheikh Rasheed, Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML), Sheikh Rasheed, approached the top court against the ECP order but the Supreme Court allowed for the postponement to continue and decided to take up his plea later.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has headed the three member bench; the bench directed the ECP to hold the by-election on the seat on time.

AML chief appreciated the court decision

“The ECP having taken cognisance of all the attending circumstances is bound to provide level playing field to the contestants, under the Constitution and the law, particularly Section 4 of the Elections Act 2017 read with Article 218(3) of the Constitution and the powers of the Commission defined by the august Supreme Court of Pakistan in famous Workers Party case, and further in order to do complete justice between the contestants and the parties, the ECP directs that the general elections 2018 in NA-60 Rawalpindi IV is postponed.,” it stated further.

