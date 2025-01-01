Supreme Court disposes of 3,000 pending cases during 100 days of CJP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has reduced its backlog by disposing of 3,000 pending cases during the first 100 days of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi’s tenure.

According to an official statement, the apex court decided 8,174 cases while 4,963 new cases were registered during the same period.

The statement further noted that the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) reviewed 46 complaints against judges in two meetings. Of these, 40 complaints were resolved.

Additionally, the SJC sought preliminary responses from five judges regarding five complaints, while further details were requested in one case.