Supreme Court of Pakistan expresses confidence in PMC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission is the sole healthcare education regulator of the country that envisions improving standards of healthcare delivery and healthcare education in Pakistan.

The Medical and Dental Council upon the recommendations of the Disciplinary committee approved the closure of Muhammad College of Medicine Peshawar due to repeated cases of illegal admissions and demanding donations from the students. In addition to this, the college was caught red-handed by the authority for demanding donations for admissions. Right after the decision and closure of Muhammad College, PMC to secure the future of students devised and implemented the replacement plan for the students and placed all students in other medical colleges.

The college administration thru its students filed a writ petition in the Peshawar High court.

The case had multiple hearings in the court and during the hearing, PMC also shared the placement plant of Muhammad College of Medicine students in front of the court. Based on allegations supported by substantial evidence court directed the FIA to immediately recover all original documents, degrees of students, and the fee/funds from the college. Court also directed the concerned quarter to immediately place the name of the College owner on the Exit Control List, blocking CNIC, Passport, and bank accounts.

The college administration later again filed the case in Islamabad high court which was dismissed to be withdrawn. The college administration went again and filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. During the hearing in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the honorable court expressed confidence in Pakistan Medical Commission’s operational framework, rules, and regulations.

The honorable Supreme Court refused to interfere in the order passed by the Peshawar High Court. PMC is working tirelessly to ensure compliance with medical and dental rules & regulations. Spokesperson PMC stated that the department observes zero tolerance over any irregularity and works on war footings to ensure a bright future for students.