Supreme Court orders filing of cases against water thieves

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar while hearing a case on water theft from Abbasia Link Canal on Sunday remarked that the court will not allow stealing of farmers’ water from the canal.

A bench of the apex court headed by CJP Nisar heard a case regarding water theft from Abbasia canal of Ravi river.

Addressing Secretary Irrigation Punjab during the hearing, the chief justice said that he should inform the people in power that it is my warning.

“Why India is stealing our water. It will not be allowed to steal Pakistan’s water,” Chief Justice Nisar remarked.

Justice Nisar said that the government of Punjab was aware about the water being stolen by India. If the provincial government was aware about the matter, why it didn’t take any step, he questioned.

The top judge termed the water theft equal to sucking blood of poor farmers.

The court directed for an operation against water thieves with the help of police department.

The bench ordered registration of cases against water thieves and summoned report from the secretary irrigation on January 04.

