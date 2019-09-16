Supreme Court orders Indian govt to restore normalcy in IOK

Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India ordered BJP Indian government to restore normalcy in occupied Kashmir as soon as possible while keeping in mind national safety and security, on Monday.

According to reports, three-member bench of Indian Supreme Court heard multiple pleas and it ruled that schools, hospitals, public transport should function properly.

The ruling came as the SCI took up multiple pleas against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s August 5 decision of revoking the special autonomy of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The court has ordered the government to submit a report mentioning actual situation in the region that has been lockdown for 43 days with communications blackout, internet and telephone services suspended.

During the hearing of petitions, CJI Ranjan Gogoi remarked that if “requirement arises”, he would himself visit Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed concerns over reports of inaccessibility of Kashmiris to the Kashmir High Court.

Besides, senior Congress party member Ghulam Nabi Azad has been permitted by the court for visiting the disputed Himalayan region.

SCI issued notice on a plea filed by Azad, who had sought permission to visit Jammu and Kashmir, and interact with people there. The apex court allowed him to visit four districts in Kashmir: Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramullah and Jammu.

Azad, who had tried to visit the state twice after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir, was sent back from the airport by the authorities.