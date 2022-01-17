Supreme Court orders WAPDA to pay compensation to Tarbela Dam affectees

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision of the Peshawar High Court regarding payment of compensation and alternative land to Tarbela Dam victims and directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to find a way out and compensate the victims.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case and dismissed WAPDA’s appeal against the PHC orders over withdrawal of petition.

Justice Umar Ata Ban-dial addressing the WAPDA lawyer remarked that according to the policy Tarbela Dam victims did not get alternative land and asked how much land was required to allot 206 affectees.

The WAPDA’s lawyer replied that 5,000 acres of land was required to allot the affectees.

Justice Bandial rema-rked that WAPDA should find a way and compensate the victims. WAPDA also settled issues with Bhasha Dam victims, he added.

He observed that Rs 0.107 million was not enough against 12 acres land piece. The WAPDA’s counsel replied that the department would resolve the matters of affectees in light of high court orders.

SC directs Secretary Railway to issue advertisement for tender of Royal Palm Golf Club: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Secretary Railway to issue an advertisement for tender of Railway Royal Palm Golf Club Lahore.

The three-member SC b-ench comprising Justice U-mar Ata Bandial, Justice Ij-az Ul Ahsan and Justice Ja-mal Khan Mandokhail, wh-ich heard the case regarding leasing out of the premises of Old Railways Golf Club, also ordered the private audit firm to complete the club’s audit in two weeks.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial said the case was filed before the court in the public interest that state properties were being misused. He asked whether there had been any irregularities in the club’s financial affairs till 2016.

The officials of private company said their firm was responsible for the financial affairs of club.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said the audit reports on the club’s financial affairs would be reviewed in a separate hearing.

The Secretary Railways informed the court that the process for tender advertisement had been completed, which would be issued to the national and international media in two weeks.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan observed that former chief executive officer (CEO) Shah Rukh had made recruitments in the club. He also made decisions on the club’s membership and financial matters, he added.

He said irregularities of around Rs 96 million were found during the tenure of former CEO Shah Rukh.

Upon this, the Attorney General for Pakistan said the Railways department had responded to the Auditor General about the irregularities, and the latter had yet to give a final opinion on that audit para.