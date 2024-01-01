Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Amendment Ordinance promulgated

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday promulgated the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Amendment Ordinance 2024 following President Asif Ali Zardari signed it after the federal government cleared it.

Hours after the federal cabinet’s gave the green signal, President Zardari also signed the ordinance into law.

The federal cabinet approved the ordinance through a circulation summary after the Federal Ministry of Law had sent it to the prime minister and the federal cabinet on Thursday night.

The ordinance said the court bench would look at the cases keeping in view the fundamental human rights and public importance. As per the ordinance, each case will be heard on its turn otherwise reason will be furnished for its taking out of turn.

“Each case and appeal will be recorded and its transcript will be prepared, which will be available to the public,” the new law added.

The right of appeal is granted against any order under Article 184(3).

Earlier it was speculated that the ordinance would give the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) additional power to fix cases for hearing.

The top judge would have the authority to nominate a judge as a member of a committee, if a member of the committee is absent.

According to the Practice and Procedure Act, a three-member committee constitutes the benches.

Sub-clause 1 of the Act’s Section 2 has been incorporated in the law, according to which the Practice and Procedure Act Committee will fix the cases for hearing. The body will comprise the chief justice, the most senior judge and the judge nominated by the chief justice.

The ordinance also includes an amendment in Section 3 of the Act.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said now every case will be heard on its turn which is a very good news for the public. “These amendments were essential in order to make the judicial process more transparent,” Tarar added.

Courtesy: 24News