Supreme Court seeks a report on petrol pumps established on state land

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) to submit a concise report over establishment of petrol pumps on the government land.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case pertaining to leasing of state land for establishment of petrol pumps.

During the course of proceedings, the court also sought copies of the lease and details of the received funds should be submitted within 4 weeks.

The court also sought explanation regarding the revenue received and spent by the NHA. The court also asked whether petrol pumps were leased to the NHA employees.

Salman counsel for NHA said that the NHA could lease land along highways. The NHA also has the authority to issue licenses for setting up petrol pumps, he added.

Justice Ijaz said if all the authority was with the NHA, then what was the use of provincial government ownership?

The Additional Advocate General Punjab said that the Punjab government had withdrawn lease of land authority from NHA.

The Chief Justice said that there were several petrol pumps with each other in Karachi and Hyderabad. The NHA was violating the rules for setting up petrol pumps, he added. He said that petrol pumps could be leased to NHA employees or relatives.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for four weeks.