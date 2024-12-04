Supreme Court stresses transparent privatization of PIA

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday urged the federal government to ensure that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was privatized in a transparent manner.

Later, the bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, by taking back its original order not to privatize the airline, disposed of the case.

The additional attorney general (AAG) told the bench that the apex court had allowed the airline’s management to hire new professionals. “But since the government had started the privatization process, therefore, the recruitments could not be made.”

The AAG informed the bench that the privatization of the national flag carrier, which had earlier stalled, had now resumed. “The ban imposed on the airline’s flight operation to Europe has been lifted as well,” he added.

Justice Amin remarked that now on the second attempt, the airline might be sold at much higher rates.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel said the government should make sure it was not violating the SC’s orders by privatizing the entity. “The court had ordered the government to take it on board before the privatization.”

The AAG told the judge that the government had filed an application in the court in order to take it into confidence on the matter.