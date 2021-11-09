Supreme Court upholds PHC decision: Orders KP PMC to pay equal stipend to house job doctors as govt colleges

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the order of the Peshawar High Court and

ordered Private Medical Colleges (PMC) of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KP) to pay monthly stipend to house job doctors equivalent to government colleges doctors serving on the same position.

A three-member Supreme Court be-nch comprising Chief Just-ice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by private medical colleges against Peshawar High Court (PHC) order pertaining to granting equal monthly stipend to house job doctors.

The Peshawar High Court had ordered to give stipend to house officers of private medical colleges equal to that of government colleges.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz said the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act bound private colleges to pay a monthly stipend equal to amount paid in the government colleges.

Private medical colleges charged Rs one million from each student and avoid payment of monthly stipend to house job doctors, he remarked.

He said the court would not allow private medical colleges to exploit house job doctors.

He asked why were private medical colleges reluctant to pay Rs 46000 monthly stipend instead of Rs 43000.

According to Pakistan Medical Commission rules, all medical colleges were required to set up their own hospital and pay a monthly stipend to house job doctors, he added.

The Supreme Court upheld the order of the Peshawar High Court and rejected the petitions of private medical colleges.