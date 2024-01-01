Supreme Court verdict infuses new life into ‘dead’ political party, says Bilawal

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD : PPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused the judiciary of “interference” in the affairs of parliament, saying a Supreme Court verdict has infused new life into otherwise a “dead” political party.

Addressing the National Assembly on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto said “Our judicial system is very ‘able’ as there was no judiciary in the world can compete our judiciary. Our judiciary builds a dam. It fixes rates of samosas and tomatoes.”

He further said “One institution interferes in Parliament again and again. Its one verdict infused new life into a dead political party. There were tragedies like martyrdoms of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. It took three generations to wait for justice for Quaid-i-Awam. Today Pakistani citizens are waiting for justice.”

Bilawal claimed Pakistan is being pushed into constitutional crisis. “No one sitting in this House is responsible for the current crisis in the country. Only the court was and is the reason for the crisis,” he observed. “The relief given to the PTI was neither constitutional nor lega.”

He also asked the opposition leader, did he or the prime minister snatch the PTI’s bat symbol? It was revoked by the court citing ‘rigging’ in the interparty elections.

The PPP leader lamented that ‘hate politics’ have peaked in Pakistan, which is unprecedented as it deepening the divisions further in the country. “People are passing through the worst economic crisis, but we are unable to provide them relief,” he added.

“The history of judiciary is before everyone,” he said and added that his party had to fight for justice on behalf of its martyred leaders.

He added that the PPP founder did not get a fair trial from the judiciary, while lamenting the delay in justice for common citizens. It was this year, he added, that his grandfather received justice posthumously.

Commenting on PTI’s bat symbol case, Bilawal said it was initially a result of the party’s “rigged” intraparty elections, according to the court. He insisted that the verdict on the bat symbol was not issued by him or the government. “This court verdict resurrected a dead political party after which, it started mobilising,” he said, adding the decision has political implications and benefitted the PTI at the last minute.

“We should learn a lesson for whatever had happened in Bangladesh. Something is in your hands, something is not.

Bilawal maintained that at the moment a visible distance was existed among the institutions. “We malign each other day and night, calling each other thieves. We should find a way out so that the process of development keeps going on unhindered despite political wranglings,” he remarked.

“Islamabad was built to so solution of the country’s problems are found but here conspiracies are being hatched against one another,” he said, and added divisions if politics today are unprecedented and never witnessed in the history, making hard to control the law and order situation.

courtesy : 24 news