Supreme State Council set to be constituted

KABUL (Tolo News): Three sources said that the Supreme State Council is expected to be finalized soon, however, more decisions need to be made about the role of the council, specifically whether or not it will be a decision-making or advisory body.

According to the sources, the conflict over the appointment of the new governor of Faryab has now raised questions about the presence of Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum on the council. Meanwhile, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the Hizb-e-Islami party, said that he will not participate in the council if it does not have decision-making authority.

According to the sources, recently a meeting was held between Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, former president Hamid Karzai and former jihadi leader Abdul Rab Rassoul Sayyaf and the discussion focused on the structure of the Supreme State Council. “Based on the agreement made between the President, Mr. Hamid Karzai and Mr. Hekmatyar, the council shouldn’t have more than 8 members. The decisions of this council should be resolute in relation to all major national issues, but there are some friends at the Presidential Palace who want to replace the High Council for National Reconciliation with the new council,” said Humayoun Jarir, a member of the Hizb-e-Islami party.

“Those who are supposed to be part of this council, and the structure which is expected to be created, should form a supreme state council in a true sense where discussions can be held on issues of national importance and decisions can be made,” said Fawzia Koofi, a member of the peace negotiating team representing the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in the talks with the Taliban.

The Presidential Palace meanwhile said that President Ghani is waiting to get the views of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Salahuddin Rabbani, the leader of the main faction of Jamiat-e-Islami.

“Positive efforts are underway, the doors of politicians have been knocked-on, the president is also inviting the politicians, we hope that the council will be successful so that bloodshed can be stopped,” said Zuhra Mutahar Ahmadzai, the deputy head of the HCNR. “The proposal to establish the Supreme State Council was recommended by Marshal Dostum. The establishment of this council will prevent incidents similar to Faryab. Therefore, Marshal Dostum will be part of this council. If he himself wasn’t in Kabul, he will designate someone else for membership,” said Enayatullah Babur Farahmand, the deputy head of the HCNR. Based on the political agreement signed last year between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the Supreme State Council will be established to ensure political consensus in the country. Political leaders and national figures will be members.