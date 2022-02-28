Surprise day and national resolve

Chief Spokesman of Pakistan Army, Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that Operation Swift Retort was not just weapons or numbers, but the resolve of a nation and operational preparedness of Armed Forces that defined success in face of adversity. He said that the achievements of the Pakistan Air Force in shooting down two Indian fighter aircraft, detection of an Indian submarine at sea by Pakistan Navy, and resounding response at the LoC by Pakistan Army were testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for the defense of the motherland. Prime Minister Imran Khan also reiterated Pakistan’s resolve and unwavering commitment to the security of the country and said that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as a sign of weakness.

The government and the people of Pakistan had always given a chance to peace and tranquility prevail in South Asia and for that purpose did not let the self-image restrict the path of peace between the two countries. The countless events had marked Pakistan’s commitment to peace including former President, General Pervez Musharraf’s handshake with Indian Prime Minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee during the SAARC summit in January 2002 and the release of Indian Pilot Abhinandan on March 1, 2019. Although India never acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for maintenance of peace in the region and always pursued its hegemonic and ill-conceived plans including the failed military airstrike inside Pakistan’s territorial airspace on February 26, 2019. On that day, then DG ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor warned Indian warmongers in a decorous manner about impending surprise from Pakistan Armed Forces and within 24 hours, Pakistani air warriors proved their mettle while conducting successful operation inside Indian territory. Besides the air raids in Indian territory, PAF fighter jets knocked down two IAF aircraft during a dogfight in broad daylight in the skies over the Line of Control on February 27. The successful Operation Swift Retort was a proud achievement of our brave air warriors and a beautiful demonstration of the resolve of the Pakistani nation to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression.