The left-liberal values of society are not to everyone’s taste: age, income, party affiliation, education affect. These are the data of a survey commissioned by Sputnik radio, conducted by the French company IFop. The results are mixed, to put it mildly.

Vladimir Putin’s speech at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club continues to be the focus of media attention and a reason for research. Recall that the President of Russia on this site said that “value-dictate” a number of countries, only complicates the already critical situation. He noted that in these same countries the struggle for equal rights has turned into reverse discrimination, and the “culture of abolition” has become “reverse racism.” In the West, boys and girls are “forced” that “a boy can easily become a girl and vice versa,” and “no one consults with child psychologists.” Therefore, according to Vladimir Putin, “moderate conservatism.”

The French institute of public opinion IFop, the oldest French public opinion polling company, found out how popular left-liberal values are in the West, commissioned by Sputnik radio. Researchers from 24 to 26 November 2021 learned the opinion of more than four thousand people in France, Great Britain, Germany and the United States. Interviews were conducted using an online self-completion questionnaire. The respondents were asked to express their opinion on five questions.

The first was about the “culture of cancellation” (denial of support to public figures and companies after they violate generally accepted moral standards or principles). Survey participants were asked to answer the question whether they supported the growth of such a “culture of withdrawal”. A third of the French and Americans surveyed were in favor, as well as 29% of Germans and 27% of Britons. “Against” this phenomenon – half of Americans, Germans and Britons, as well as 38% of the French.

It is curious that, for example, in Britain in the age group under 35, more than a third support the further spread of the “culture of withdrawal”, while among those over 35, only 23% of those who are over 35 years old. People with higher levels of education are more likely to favor a “cancellation culture” – 32% than people with lower levels of education – 24%.

Another important question in the study was devoted to the “theory of critical race”, which is becoming more visible in the American media. It is based on the idea that racism is not just a product of individual prejudice, but something embedded in legal systems and policies that need to be changed. Some say that this theory allows for the strengthening of democracy, while others believe that it leads to different treatment of people depending on their race and does not correspond to democracy. ” The theory of critical races leads to the fact that people are treated differently depending on their race and does not correspond to democracy” – this answer was chosen by 54% of Germans, 53% of Americans, 45% of the French and 44% of the British.

The answer ” The theory of critical race helps to strengthen democracy” was preferred by about a quarter of all respondents (16% of the French, 24% of Germans, 19% of British citizens, 27% of US residents).

Separately, it is worth highlighting data from France, according to which 59% of enterprise managers consider the theory undemocratic versus 44% of managers. At the same time, 58% of French people with higher education consider the theory undemocratic, in contrast to 41% of respondents with secondary education.

In addition, survey participants were asked to comment on the UK Court of Appeal ruling, which ruled in September 2021 that children under the age of 16 can give informed consent to treatment that delays puberty. Such therapy is necessary, including during gender reassignment. Only about a third of the respondents supported such a court decision. About half of all respondents were against. Almost every fifth person found it difficult to answer.

Interestingly, in the United States in the age group under 35, 53% support the decision, while in the age group over 35, only 28% support it. A notable divergence of opinion exists between people with low and secondary education compared to those with higher education: while less than a third of respondents with low and medium education support the court decision (32% and 30%, respectively), among people with a higher level of such is already 47%.

The fourth research question was formulated very unambiguously: “Do you support or object to the use in school, among other things, of content that hints at same-sex relationships?”

Most of those who support this approach are in Germany – 64%. It is followed by the UK (52%), followed by France (48%) and the USA (42%). The votes against were distributed as follows: the USA (43%), France (34%), Great Britain (33%) and Germany with an indicator of 27%. About 15% of all respondents found it difficult to answer.

Moreover, in Germany, the majority of people with higher education are not against mentioning homosexual couples in the school curriculum – 68%, in addition, this aspect is more popular among supporters of left-wing parties than among adherents of right-wing political movements: 77% versus 50%.

The final, fifth, research question was formulated as follows: “Do you support or oppose the inclusion of information on gender reassignment in the school curriculum, among other things?” It turned out that 53% of Germans support this thesis. Moreover, women in Germany more often expressed support for the idea of including information on gender reassignment than men: 57% versus 49%. Approximately 40% of French, British and American also expressed support for this. And about 45% of those polled in the same three countries said they were against. In Germany, only 37% disapprove of the inclusion of gender reassignment information in the school curriculum.

But in the United States, Republicans are strongly opposed (75%), while Democrats (62%) are inclined to the opposite opinion. So there can be no talk of any unity in the Western world in relation to the values of the left-liberal wing. I am very worried about the suggestibility of young people, because, according to the IFop study, young people are much more active in adopting left-liberal values than people of the older generation. This means that they are actively working with them in this direction: marketers, political strategists, opinion leaders and other influencers.