Survey shows: 66% of Japanese companies affected by Ukraine’s war

TOKYO (RIA Novosti): More than 66% of Japanese companies are already feeling the negative impact in the light of events in Ukraine, in particular, difficulties in acquiring sufficient volumes of raw materials and goods, according to a survey by the Teikoku Databank research center.

The study was conducted from 15 to 25 April. 9061 companies took part in it.

In particular, among the surveyed companies, 50.4% of respondents stated that it was “difficult to acquire the volumes of necessary materials”, and 66.3% of respondents answered that they had a “negative impact due to an increase in prices”, in particular, for fuel.

In this regard, 46.9% of companies plan to “shift the increase in prices for materials and raw materials to the cost of the final product,” and 20.4% – “to look for an alternative.”

According to the latest Japanese media forecasts, between January and July of this year, prices for more than 6,000 items of goods in Japan have increased or will increase by 11-15%, in particular, due to sanctions restrictions against Russia in light of the events in Ukraine.

To date, Japan has imposed several packages of sanctions against Russia in light of the events in Ukraine. In particular, it excluded Russia from the most favored nation trade regime and imposed a ban on the export of more than 300 goods to Russia, including semiconductors, radars, sensors, lasers and other equipment, as well as luxury cars and luxury goods.

It also banned the import of 38 types of goods from Russia – veneer, wood chips, cars and motorcycles, beer, wine, vodka and others. Japan’s sanctions list against Russia includes 499 individuals and more than 160 organizations from Russia, including 9 largest banks.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops and, as of March 25, they have completed the main tasks of the first stage – they have significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine. The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass.

